'At a point of change' - Michael Beale sends Rangers transfer message as he makes Celtic 'gap' confession

Michael Beale has confirmed “there is going to be change” at Rangers during the summer.

The Ibrox side lost in the Viaplay Cup final to Celtic on Sunday. A result and performance which demonstrated the gap which exists between the Glasgow rivals. A gap Beale is keen to close and overturn having taken over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November. He had been unbeaten until the meeting at Hampden Park.

The Rangers manager is well aware that he will need to make changes during the transfer window, especially with a big squad and seven first-team stars out of contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to build a strong team,” he said. “It is my job to take the emotion out of the match and then make decisions on who we want to stick around as we move and build forward. When the window reopens, there is going to be change.

“We have been in excellent form in the league but we haven't been able to close the gap. We have made progress and have played with more style, but we didn't perform. The job to build the team would still have been the same whether we won or lost.

“In the summer, we are at a point of change.”

He added: “We know we have two more derbies before the end of the season and we are focused on a better showing in these games, we also expect a potential third match in the Scottish Cup.

“We need to make a big shift in the energy we have on the pitch on matchdays. The team has to show more, and that also starts with me leading the team.”