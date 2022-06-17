Aston Villa and Rangers 'agree fee' to avoid FIFA intervention over transfer of goalscoring starlet Rory Wilson

Aston Villa and Rangers have come to an agreement over the fee for Rory Wilson’s transfer to the English Premier League club, according to reports.

By Ross McLeish
Friday, 17th June 2022, 8:18 am
Teenager Rory Wilson will join Aston Villa from Nottingham Forest.
Teenager Rory Wilson will join Aston Villa from Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa, who are managed by former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard, had agreed terms with Wilson, who was contracted to Rangers on amateur forms and is therefore signing his first professional deal.

The Birmingham club believed that this scenario would only result in them paying a cross-border trainer compensation package for the striker, while Rangers felt they would be due a substantially larger sum of cash.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The Scottish Sun reports that Aston Villa were confident their side of the story would be upheld if the matter went to a FIFA tribunal and the two parties this week settled on a fee, believed to be in the region of £350,000 plus add-ons.

Wilson scored 49 goals at youth level this season, including for Scotland Under-17s, and is viewed as one of the country’s most promising forwards.

Read More

Read More
Rangers to be subject of Amazon Prime streaming service documentary
Aston VillaSteven GerrardPremier LeagueBirmingham