Teenager Rory Wilson will join Aston Villa from Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa, who are managed by former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard, had agreed terms with Wilson, who was contracted to Rangers on amateur forms and is therefore signing his first professional deal.

The Birmingham club believed that this scenario would only result in them paying a cross-border trainer compensation package for the striker, while Rangers felt they would be due a substantially larger sum of cash.

The Scottish Sun reports that Aston Villa were confident their side of the story would be upheld if the matter went to a FIFA tribunal and the two parties this week settled on a fee, believed to be in the region of £350,000 plus add-ons.