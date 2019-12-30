AS Roma and AC Milan linked with Rangers ace following Old Firm heroics against Celtic

Borna Barisic celebrates Ryan Kent's opener at Celtic Park
Borna Barisic celebrates Ryan Kent's opener at Celtic Park
Share this article
0
Have your say

Italian sides AS Roma and AC Milan are reportedly keeping tabs on Rangers defender Borna Barisic.



The Croatian international laid on both of the Ibrox side's goals in their 2-1 win over rivals Celtic on Sunday - their first win on the Hoops' home patch since October 2010 - crossing for Ryan Kent to net the opener before his corner was headed home by defensive colleague Nikola Katic.

Now the former Osijek full-back is attracting attention, with Italian publication Calciomercato claiming interest from the Serie A duo.

Milan could offload Ricardo Rodriguez, who has played just five times this term, during next month's transfer window while Roma are rumoured to be looking for a deputy and long-term successor for 34-year-old left-back Aleksandar Kolarov.

Barisic has been capped 12 times for Croatia and despite an inauspicious start to life in Glasgow, has become a key part of Steven Gerrard's team. He has notched 13 assists from 27 games this term, scoring twice.