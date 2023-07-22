'As a partnership, they could be very, very interesting': Michael Beale reveals his thinking on goals and forwards

Cyriel Dessers during the pre-season friendly match against Hamburg, which Rangers won 2-1.

All three of his new strikers – Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima – were given minutes in the 2-1 friendly win over Hamburg, as Tom Lawrence ended 11 months sidelined and Kemar Roofe also made his first appearance following a troubled last season. Roofe has previously had prodigious scoring runs at the club but the new trio Dessers, Lammers and Sima haven’t extensive pedigree when it comes to find the net. Beale doesn’t see that as an issue as the club adapted to the post-Alfredo Morelos era, the Colombian having netted 124 times across his six seasons in Glasgow.

“I wanted to end the Hamburg game with Sam in behind Cyriel and Kemar because it’s something I’m looking at,” Beale said. “You see what Abdallah is going to give us in terms of his work ethic. With the players coming in, there’s a change of energy – that’s what I was looking for. I think Dessers will be one of three or four players who can get us double figures in goals this season. If we’re a good team, we’ll share the goals out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad