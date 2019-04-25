Are these the new Rangers kits for the 2019/20 season?

Leaked images claiming to show Rangers new home, away and third kits for the 2019/20 campaign have appeared on social media.

The strips, manufactured by Danish firm Hummel, appeared in a video starring first-team players Scott Arfield, Ross McCrorie and club captain James Tavernier.

The home strip is as expected but the away kit is predominantly black with thin pale blue stripes at the bottom of the shirt, while the third strip is an all-red affair.

A clip from Hummel trailing the launch of the new kits featured footage of Ibrox with a voiceover saying: “Everywhere, anywhere, we will follow on” and “Celtic know all about their troubles”.

The Light Blues and Hummel are in the second of a three-year kit deal - and the clothing firm also look to have restyled the Gers badge as well.

Earlier this month, images of a new Celtic home kit with broken hoops emerged online, but the strip was confirmed to be a mock-up and not the real deal.