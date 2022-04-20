Antony Alves: Rangers linked with move for Brazilian forward, Euro giants keen, celebration explanation

The 20-year-old has impressed in the Portuguese top-flight with Arouca after arriving in the summer on a three-year deal.

According to A Bola in Portugal, the Ibrox club are one of a number of clubs keeping track of Antony, as well as Swiss giants Basel.

The player has scored two goals in 17 appearances in Liga Portugal with the majority of those coming off the bench with just four starts.

Rangers have been linked with a move for Brazilian forward Antony Alves. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Antony spent time with Brazilian giants Corinthians, on loan from Joinville-SC, where he predominantly played for the club’s under-20 side.

The club passed on the option to acquire 70 per cent of the players economic rights for just over £80,000, allowing Arouca to make their move.

Towards the end of his time at Corinthians, Antony was reported to have aimed a celebration at the club after scoring in an Under-20 Championship match against Sao Paulo last July. Something he denied on social media.

He said: “Today I was blessed to score another goal with the Corinthians shirt. A club I learned to respect, honour and most of all love. I would like to make it clear that my celebration was not directed at the institution at any time, because my affection and gratitude for the club will be eternal.

"I just wanted to make this very clear and once again thank Corinthians and faithful for all the support and support throughout this time that I had the honour of wearing this shirt.”