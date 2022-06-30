Antonio Colak to Rangers: PAOK manager clarifies striker position as 4 Euro clubs join race

The Croatian international striker is a key target for Giovanni van Bronckhorst as he looks to add depth to his strikeforce.

Rangers were left in a difficult situation at the end of the season with Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos both injured.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been mixed reports regarding Colak's move to Ibrox. It has been suggested the club have had bids rejected and PAOK value the player at £2.5million, while Rangers Review reports Rangers have met the £1.8million asking price and terms have been agreed with the 28-year-old.

Colak, who helped Malmo win the Swedish top flight during a loan spell last season, featured for PAOK in their friendly with Go Ahead Eagles on Wednesday night. According to the Scottish Sun, four clubs – Panathinaikos, Malmo, FC Copenhagen and Real Mallorca – have joined the race for his signature.

PAOK’s manager Razvan Lucescu noted the need for a replacement with a Euro tie against Levski Sofia in three weeks’ time.

"I can tell you I know about an offer for Antonio from a good club that for him could be important,” he said. At the same time if Antonio leaves in the next few days it's a problem as it leaves us with one striker.

"The official games are coming soon and it's not easy to bring in new players. You need time. Time for negotiations, money, players that are available and not, players that have chemistry with us. So these are the two aspects and they are not so easy to be solved. From Antonio and from us."