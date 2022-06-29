Antonio Colak: Rangers bid rejected, PAOK price tag, 6-figure salary as ex-Ibrox star set for £3.5m exit

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is keen to add to his attack following Cedric Itten’s exit with greater depth required behind Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe and have been strongly linked with Sunderland and Scotland striker Ross Stewart.

According to the Scottish Sun, however, Rangers have submitted an improved offer of £2million which includes additional add-ons to Greek side PAOK for Colak.

It is an increase of £250,000 from their opening bid.

That has been rejected, however, according to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos. The side who finished runners-up in the top-flight last season want to recoup the €3million they paid Croatian side Rijeka in 2020 on a contract worth €450,000 a year.

PAOK are open to selling Colak with the player keen to move to Ibrox.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan with Malmo, helping the Swedes win the 2021 Allsvenskan with 22 goals in 41 games. German-born Colak started his career in Germany, featuring for the likes of Nurnberg, Kaiserslautern, Darmstadt and Ingolstadt. He had a fruitful loan spell at Lechia Gdansk in 2014/15 and caught the attention of PAOK with 51 goals in 92 games for Rijeka.

Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsey is set to leave Juventus after agreeing a severance package worth £3.5million, according to reports in Italy.

Antonio Colak wants to move to Rangers. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Welshman, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers, still has a year left to run on his contract with the Italian giants but the parties have come to an agreement.