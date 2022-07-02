Andy Goram: Rangers greatest ever goalkeeper just loved beating Celtic - the save he 'enjoyed most of all'

'The Goalie', who has passed away after a short battle with cancer, made 260 appearances for the Ibrox club between 1991 and 1998, winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

He also earned 43 caps for Scotland and played for a number of other clubs including Oldham, Hibernian and Motherwell, as well enjoying a season on loan with Manchester United under Alex Ferguson.

He is best remembered for his performances against Celtic, with a penalty save to deny Pierre van Hooijdonk in an Old Firm derby in 1996 that helped Rangers win the title during their nine-in-a-row era among his greatest and most important saves.

"I think he enjoyed [that one] most of all," said club legend Derek Johnstone. "When he saved it and got up, I've never seen him react like that in my life. He was absolutely ecstatic. That's what it meant to him. First and foremost saving the penalty, but saving it against Celtic as well at an important time. He did that on so many occasions for Rangers and Scotland.

"He's certainly in the top three best Scottish goalkeepers, and in my opinion, the greatest ever Rangers goalkeeper, and that's with the greatest respect to Chris Woods and people like that.

"I think Andy Goram did more for Rangers Football Club than any other goalkeeper."

Goram faced Celtic 26 times for Rangers and only ended up on the losing side on five occasions.

Andy Goram, the former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper, who has died at the age of 58, the Scottish Premiership club have announced.

"He showed it in most games, not only against Celtic, but those are the important ones," Johnstone added.

"If you live in Glasgow and you are a Rangers or Celtic fan, this is the big one, so it's imperative you make the big saves in the big games and he did it on many, many occasions, and he absolutely loved it.

"He was always first in the dressing room after the game with the beer in his hand before anybody else got in. He just loved beating Celtic Football Club. That was his dream and he managed to do it on many occasions.

"I can remember the great Celtic manager and player Tommy Burns saying Andy Goram broke his heart many, many times in the Old Firm games. He was a man that loved life. He liked a laugh and the players all got on well with him. I think most people close to him knew this day was coming sooner rather than later, and he knew that himself. But he kept fighting.