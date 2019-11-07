.

'Always trusted in the big games' - How the Rangers players rated in the win over Porto at a rocking Ibrox

Ratings out of for all Rangers players involved in the fantastic 2-0 win over Porto at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard's side have put themselves in a commanding position to reach the knockout stages of the Europa League after defeating the Portuguese giants at a packed and rocking Ibrox. A superb Alfredo Morelos strike and deflected Steven Davis effort have Rangers second in the group with two games remaining. How did each player fare?

1. Allan McGregor - 7

Made a terrific save from a free-kick which, even though it didn't count due to a linesman's flag, should still be applauded. Made another couple of solid stops.
2. James Tavernier - 6

Defensively he was a little shaky and his crossing continued to be below the standards of last season. However, he stood up and counted when it mattered, playing a role in the setting up of the opener.
3. Connor Goldson - 8

His searching long balls forward were Rangers' main source of creativity when they struggled in the first half. He defended well over the 90 minutes.
4. Filip Helander - 7

Another no-nonsense performance from the Swede who is always trusted in the big games.
