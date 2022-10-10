Antonio Colak (R) replaces Alfredo Morelos during Rangers' 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield last week (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

All eyes will be on the home team sheet tomorrow evening when it first emerges an hour and a half or so before the Group A clash.

All that seems guaranteed is that the striker Van Bronckhorst opts to start with will have a first name beginning with A and one ending with O. Other than that, all bets are off according to the Ibrox club’s greatest-ever goalscorer.

Alfredo Morelos or Antonio Colak. McCoist knows all about the pain of being left on the bench for big games having endured being cast as the odd one out towards the end of Graeme Souness’ time in charge at Ibrox.

Ally McCoist (left) and Martin O'Neill help launch a new state-of-the-art William Hill shop in Glasgow yesterday (Pic: Steve Welsh)

McCoist believes Colak might have the edge on Morelos following his latest goal in the 4-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday. But then the Croatian might be the better player to come on when gaps have opened and a defence is tiring, as evidenced last week in Liverpool.

Colak replaced Morelos midway through the second half and the visitors were unlucky not to score. What’s a manager to do? “It’s a really tough decision,” admitted McCoist.“They bring different things to the party. The front three were non-existent at Anfield against a team who were pressing high and they never got much of the ball. In the home games I think Morelos will give you more in terms of free-kicks and (getting) up the park.

“However, Colak is firing and if you get it into the box he will score. He scored a brilliant header (v Hearts) at Tynecastle and if you put it into the box he will get on the end of things.

“If you are asking me who I would start, at this time it is a flip of the coin, I couldn’t split them. I would want to see them in training as I think they are both great strikers.

“Colak’s goal return is ridiculous, it’s six goals in three league games. If you look at Morelos over the distance, especially in Europe, that’s the decision Van Bronckhorst has to make.

"I have no doubts he will decide who to start after seeing them in training. They need to score a goal as I don’t know if they can keep Liverpool out for the 90 minutes so they will need a goal. The confidence Colak has might give him the edge. He came on and he was unlucky not to score at Anfield. That might prey on Gio’s mind.

“The flip side is the chance comes late on when Rangers have had their best period and Liverpool have maybe taken their foot off the gas.

“He has to weigh all that up. Colak is firing and his confidence will be sky high and he will be bursting to play against Liverpool.

“Colak makes a brilliant run for the second goal at Tynecastle, but from what I have seen, he looks to be someone who likes crosses into the box. Put deliveries in. He thrives on that.”