Ally McCoist: Viewers get huge boost as Rangers legend to commentate World Cup final on ITV

ITV confirmed Ally McCoist will be part of the commentary team for the World Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

The Rangers legend is a hugely popular presence as a co-commentator. He shared duties with former England full-back Lee Dixon as part of a three-man team on Tuesday night for the semi-final as Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 in Qatar.

His presence was revealed at the end of last night’s coverage by presenter Mark Pougatch. He said: "Join us on Sunday from 1.30pm with our top team of Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Eni Aluko plus Sam Matterface, Lee Dixon and Ally McCoist in the commentary booth."

The former Scotland striker came to prominence outside of Scotland during the 2018 in Russia when he teamed up with Jon Champion. The pair were widely praised for their relationship, the way they bounced off one another and McCoist’s historical anecdotes he picked up while visiting the Russian cities he was commentating in. Of Champion, he told the Guardian: “It’s like having a blether with a mate. He is a breath of fresh air.”

McCoist has also been used more often by Sky Sports, previously with its coverage of the Scotland national team and now in the broadcaster’s Scottish Premiership coverage. While he also remains a popular and amusing figure on talkSPORT.

Both ITV and BBC will broadcast the World Cup but judging by how viewers react to McCoist, he could be a huge asset for the former in what will be a ratings battle on Sunday when Argentina face the winners of France and Morocco.

