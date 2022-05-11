Ally McCoist reveals Rangers ticket struggle as Ibrox legend makes Europa League final plea

The Ibrox legend has joined the scramble for gold-dust briefs for the match in Seville next Wednesday and joked he will even do someone's household chores to secure his place at the club's biggest game in 14 years.

The BT Sport pundit revealed he has resorted to contacting Uefa to try and get tickets after being left unimpressed with the 9500 allocation for Rangers fans at the 43,000-capacity Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Do you know what I did? And I’m not joking," McCoist told talkSPORT Breakfast show co-host Laura Woods.

“I just about spent the entire day on the phone and emails trying to get tickets for the Europa League final in Seville.

“I was emailing people at Uefa that I’ve never met before offering my services.

“I was prostituting myself to Europe and Uefa! Anything they wanted off me.

“I’d cook them breakfast, I would do their ironing. I’m happy to make a payment and do a chore of their choice.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist is prepared to go to any lengths to secure a Europa League final ticket. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“Ironing is my least favourite chore so the fact I’m offering that shows how much I want them. I’m terrible at doing collars.

“But I’ve not heard back from anyone at Uefa.

“You think I’m joking but I’ve tried everybody. I’m actually quite angry about it.

“How can Uefa possibly have a European final with 40,000 people there and just give 9000 tickets to fans of both clubs?

“Before I start slaughtering them, the rest are going to the people I’m trying to get the tickets off!