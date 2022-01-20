Ally McCoist labels Scott Brown and Kevin Clancy 'embarrassing' as Aberdeen-Rangers fall-out continues

Ally McCoist has branded Scott Brown and Kevin Clancy "embarrassing" following Tuesday night's controversial Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 12:07 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th January 2022, 1:31 pm
Aberdeen's Scott Brown gestures as referee Kevin Clancy looks on during the 1-1 draw with Rangers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Brown was seen smiling and waving Ryan Kent off the park after the Rangers winger was shown a second yellow card by referee Clancy for a nondescript challenge on the Dons captain in the 83rd minute.

Gers legend McCoist joked that the pair were "skipping off" the pitch after the 1-1 draw that saw the Ibrox side drop points for the first time under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

"It was that obvious the two of them were doing the Gay Gordons, skipping off that park, the referee and Broony," McCoist told talkSPORT.

"It was absolutely embarrassing, it really was.

"Ryan Kent got sent off for two bookings and neither of them were bookings, there you are."

Aberdeen earned a point after Lewis Ferguson’s spot-kick cancelled out Ianis Hagi's opener, which came seconds after the Dons were denied a penalty at the other end when goalkeeper Allan McGregor tripped Ryan Hedges.

"I have to stand corrected and tell you Aberdeen should have had a penalty," McCoist added.

Former top flight referee Charlie Richmond also criticised the performance of Clancy, claiming that Brown had duped the whistler into sending Kent off.

“[Scott] Brown has played for it and Kevin has bought it," he said.

“Overall, I thought he tried to referee the occasion rather than the actual game.

“Aberdeen vs Rangers is very volatile but when you look at the individual incidents, there’s a lot of things that he could have man managed.

“I thought he was a little inconsistent and had a poor game.”

Aberdeen 1 Rangers 1 – key moments from the match

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details

Ally McCoistPremiershipPittodrieAllan McGregor
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.