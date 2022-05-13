Allan McGregor: Why discussions on Rangers future are on hold as Alfredo Morelos update issued

The Rangers manager wants full focus on both games which could provide a silver-lined swansong to the goalkeeper’s Ibrox career with his contract expiring this summer.

Talks on his future, and others like him, can wait for Van Bronckhorst, who is delighted 40-year-old has a second chance at European glory after injury denied him a place 14years ago in Manchester.

“I spoke to Allan about it this week,” said Van Bronckhorst. “He missed 2008 but he has another chance to play a final in Europe next week. I’m really happy about that because he’s a very experienced player.

"You always need a good balance and mix between experience and talents. I think we have that.

“We are sitting down with all the experienced players after the season. It’s important for them to concentrate on the final week and then we’ll see what happens."

Van Bronckhorst said that everyone will have a part to play regardless of experience or status in an effort to make history.

“We have players who cannot play in the Europa League or players who are injured but, in the end, we are all together in the building.

Rangers' Allan McGregor and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst at full time after the UEFA Europa League Semi-Final match between Rangers and RB Leipzig at Ibrox Stadium, on May 05, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"[Alfredo] Morelos just came back from Colombia this week, he is here as well to support everyone in this club. They have a very important influence on the team.

"There are 11 players on the pitch but we will take everyone with us to be together and experience this beautiful occasion as a group.