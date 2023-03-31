Allan McGregor testimonial: Rangers to face Newcastle - date confirmed, more 'top' friendlies to be announced

Rangers have announced that Allan McGregor will be awarded a testimonial match this summer when Newcastle United visit Ibrox on Tuesday, July 18.

Allan McGregor is on the verge of making 500 appearances for Rangers.

The 41-year-old goalkeeper, who is out of contract in the summer, will make his 500th appearance if selected against Dundee United this weekend and Rangers are keen to have a night when tributes can be played to the Scotland internationalists, with a percentage of the proceeds from the match will go to charities nominated by McGregor.

Announcing the summer fixture, chairman of Allan McGregor’s Testimonial Committee Stuart Gray said: “The Committee is grateful to both Rangers and Newcastle United for so readily agreeing to honour a fabulous servant of Rangers Football Club. Allan’s place in Ibrox folklore is already assured. He’s been part of six league title winning squads, won four Scottish Cups and five League Cups in his time at the Club, as well as playing instrumental roles in runs to the UEFA Cup and Europa League finals in 2008 and 2022.”

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said: “Allan’s contribution, across two spells at the club was recognised with his induction into the prestigious Rangers Hall of Fame, at the recent gala dinner in Edmiston House. Allan is a true Rangers great. I have no doubt our fans will savour the Newcastle Utd testimonial match. It’ll be an evening many thousands will be able to go to Ibrox to salute and applaud Allan’s remarkable service to Rangers.”

Newcastle United’s manager Eddie Howe said: “A trip to Rangers will present a strong challenge at what will be an important time in our summer preparations. Any time Rangers play at Ibrox, you expect competitive football, and we hope to contribute to a great occasion in honour of Allan McGregor’s achievements with the club.”