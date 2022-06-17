The 40-year-old goalkeeper is out-of-contract after his deal with Rangers expired at the end of the season. While discussions between the Ibrox club and McGregor have been held about him returning to the club for the 2022-23 campaign, no firm outcome has materialised as yet.

And now the Scottish Sun is reporting that the former Scotland internationalist is subject of serious interest from an unnamed club in the UAE.

They claim that McGregor has been offered a two-year deal on money-spinning terms, although McGregor’s motivating factor is not necessarily cash.

Allan McGregor is out of contract after his current Rangers deal expired.