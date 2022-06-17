The 40-year-old goalkeeper is out-of-contract after his deal with Rangers expired at the end of the season. While discussions between the Ibrox club and McGregor have been held about him returning to the club for the 2022-23 campaign, no firm outcome has materialised as yet.
And now the Scottish Sun is reporting that the former Scotland internationalist is subject of serious interest from an unnamed club in the UAE.
They claim that McGregor has been offered a two-year deal on money-spinning terms, although McGregor’s motivating factor is not necessarily cash.
McGregor has been Rangers’ No 1 for a number of seasons despite his advancing years, although current boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is an admirer of Jon McLaughlin, who signed a new contract earlier this year and was used by the manager in cup matches.