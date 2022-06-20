Allan McGregor explains reasons for agreeing new Rangers deal

The 40-year-old’s deal at Rangers expired after the culmination of the 2021-22 campaign, with much speculation as to whether the former Scotland keeper would remain at the club.

The subject of lucrative interest from outfits in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, McGregor has decided to spurn the opportunity of a move to the Middle East and remain in Glasgow.

“I’m obviously delighted,” McGregor said after penning his new contract. “At the end of last season, there were a lot of games and a lot of concentration on the games.

“I then had a couple of weeks’ holiday and really thought about it and spoke to a lot of people about it, and everybody said to play as long as you can.

“After the break, that’s what I was thinking myself, so here we are.”

McGregor will compete for the No 1 spot with Jon McLaughlin, who signed a new contract earlier this year. Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst used McGregor as his principal goalkeeper last term and McLaughlin in domestic cup competitions and it remains to be seen if that will be the pecking order for the 2022-23 season. Third-choice goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is expected to depart, with speculation linking him with Manchester United and other clubs in the UK.

Rangers manager Van Bronckhorst hailed McGregor’s positive influence on the team, saying: “Allan brings us invaluable experience and leadership both on and off the pitch, and I am really pleased he has chosen to stay with us for another year.

“I have been really impressed with the positive influence he has on our players, and also the dedication he has shown to still be a valuable asset for us in a playing-sense at the age of 40.

"I feel it is important to have players in our dressing room who really understand the club, and Allan certainly is one of them.

Rangers goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart added: “I’m delighted that Allan has extended his contract at the club.

“He has been a pleasure to work with over the last four seasons and I am continually impressed by his professional attitude to his work. Every day, Allan strives to improve, and this is infectious within our wider goalkeeping community.