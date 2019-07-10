Alfredo Morelos sparks Rangers exit rumours after sharing post linking him with EPL switch

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has again sparked rumours of an Ibrox exit - after retweeting a post linking him with a move away from the Gers.

The Colombian forward, who scored in Rangers' 4-0 Europa League win over Gibraltarians St Joseph's last night, has been linked with numerous clubs on the back of his performances for the Light Blues.

Crystal Palace, the team mentioned in the post the 23-year-old shared, are understood to have shortlisted the striker while former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was also asked about a potential transfer to Leicester.

Chinese Super League clubs are also keeping tabs on Morelos while clubs in Germany have also been credited with an interest, with Gers boss Steven Gerrard insisting any business must be done early, if he wants to cash in on the prolific forward.

The former Liverpool captain suggested that any interested teams would have to submit a "crazy offer" for Morelos well in advance of the transfer window deadline.

Morelos has since deleted the post from his Twitter account, but the original story, from a Brazil-based outlet, is still online.