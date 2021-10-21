Alfredo Morelos reveals factor in Rangers future as striker hails 'unconditional' love from fans

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is in his fifth season at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

The Colombian has often been linked with a move away from the club, having scored 99 goals in 196 appearances since his signing from HJK in the summer of 2017.

The player himself has spoken of his desire to move to a bigger league in the past and was regularly linked with a switch to Portuguese giants Porto this summer.

However, Morelos insists he’s still motivated to keep doing his best for Rangers despite achieving his goals of winning a league title and breaking his long barren run against rivals Celtic.

He told Futboleros con la FAM: "I didn’t want to leave Rangers without winning the title, without scoring against Celtic and this year was the season that we played best.

"They were all good seasons but this was the best season because we made history with the points, won nearly all our matches, we played really well.”

He continued: "The Rangers fans are a really loyal following. They support us everywhere we go, those fans. Even when we go to play in other countries, far from Glasgow.

"We always feel that support, it’s unconditional for us as players and for me as they love me a lot.

"They always shout my name at every game in the stadiums and hearing that motivates you a lot as a player to play well and to keep working and to stay and play there for years to come.”

