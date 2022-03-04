Alfredo Morelos reveals chats with ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and admits Premier League move ‘would be nice’

While stressing that he is currently very happy at Ibrox, the Colombian striker but has made no secret of his desire to have a crack at England's top flight one day after watching his former boss make the move to Aston Villa.

Morelos has scored 18 goals in 37 appearances for Rangers this season and helped the side reach the last 16 of the Europa League by scoring twice in the aggregate win over tournament favourites Borussia Dortmund.

Now in his fifth season at the club, the 25-year-old insists he enjoying his time in Glasgow more than ever, but the lure of a move south remains a strong ambition.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has admitted a move to the English Premier League "would be nice". (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Speaking to Caracol radio station in his homeland, Morelos said: "I am very happy, very happy with the current situation that I am experiencing, I am playing games in the Europa League, in the league as well and contributing a lot to Rangers. Keep adding that important things are coming, I hope to close the season with a title.

"I am very calm, I have my head in Rangers. That is what God wants, it would be nice to be champion with Rangers and what comes in the short term , if the opportunity to leave is given, blessed be.

"Scotland is similar to the Premier, with what we are doing in Europe there are many people watching. Steven Gerrard also went to the Premier League, it is one of my favorite leagues and it would be nice.

"I have spoken to him since, just the usual greetings and things. We've not had any further conversations."

Morelos also addressed his recent snub from the Colombian national team after he was called up to Reinaldo Rueda's squad for World Cup qualifiers in February only to be left out of the matchday squads.

"In the national team you have to be calm when you can be given the opportunity to be there and, if given, you have to take advantage of it. I have felt calm, one always wants to be wearing the National Team shirt, I don't know It has given me the opportunity to play and I have taken it calmly," he added.