Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker issues definitive 'happy at Ibrox' statement as he targets Champions League

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Colombian has been linked with a move away from Ibrox in just about every transfer window during his time in Govan with the likes of Porto, Lille, Newcastle United and many others mentioned.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the striker issued a definitive statement on his future.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm very happy at Rangers, " he said.

Morelos has been in good form since the arrival of Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

"I was named Player of the Month in December, I've been scoring goals and I feel good physically. I'm just thinking about scoring more goals and God will decide what happens in the future.

"I'll keep working hard and fighting. I'm also in the Colombia squad now, so I hope to stay there - we'll see how it goes. I hope it all goes as well as possible. Right now I'm fully focused on Rangers.

"I feel very happy in Glasgow, as do my family. My daughter is really settled here, I feel very pleased. Rangers really welcomed me when I joined, as did the fans, so I feel really happy here.

"Playing in the Champions League is a source of motivation for me. We're going to fight for that.

"My teammates and I are all very positive, that goes for the coaching staff as well. We have a lead at the moment, but we have to perform on the pitch.

"We play for all three points, which are so important, so we want to keep picking up points and stay top of the table to achieve our target which is to win the league and qualify for the Champions League if possible."

‘Path to trophies’

After a slow start to the season under Steven Gerrard, Morelos has found form under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst with six goals since the Dutchman's arrival.

His form has earned him a call-up to the Colombia squad for a World Cup double header. However, it means he will miss next week’s Old Firm clash with Celtic.

"The coach has shown his confidence in me and given me a chance, and I've responded in the best possible way,” Morelos said.

"I feel very happy and pleased. I've been working hard to be in the starting line-up. He's transmitted his confidence to me and I've scored a lot of goals since he took over at Rangers.

"The coach knows what Rangers are all about. It's a huge club here in Scottish football that means so much to our fans.

"He knows that because he played here and he has that winning mentality that we always have to win and play well to keep the fans happy.

"I feel there's always more. I want to keep scoring goals, playing well for Rangers, and doing my bit for the team, which is the most important thing for me, as we go after the targets that we set ourselves.

"The most important thing is to take it game by game as that's the path to trophies."