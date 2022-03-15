Alfredo Morelos: Rangers star 'guaranteed' to leave in summer for £10m after agent swap

The Colombian will have one year left remaining on his Ibrox deal at the end of the season.

Morelos has been represented by World in Motion since he arrived in Glasgow from HJK Helsinki. But, according to the Daily Record, he has switched to become a client of FootFeel.

For Charlie Nicholas, the former Arsenal, Celtic and Scotland star, that means only one thing: he'll be leaving Ibrox in the summer.

Alfredo Morelos has reportedly switched agencies. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 25-year-old, who has regularly been linked with a move away from Rangers, has scored 19 goals in 40 appearances this campaign.

Nicholas reckons a bid of £10million will be enough to land him.

"The fact Alfredo Morelos has changed his agent can mean only one thing – he's 100 per cent guaranteed to be leaving Rangers this summer,” he wrote in his Daily Express column.

"A lot of players run down their contracts, but I would expect Rangers to sell Morelos in the last year of his deal.

"They knocked back £15million a couple of years ago, but if an offer of around £10m is put on the table for the 25-year-old hitman then Rangers should grab it.

"I know how the agency business works because I was involved in it for a long time.

"The football world looks to be getting on a better financial footing. The January transfer window was busier than usual.