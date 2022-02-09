Alfredo Morelos: Rangers backed to hand Colombian bumper deal and why he should be highest-paid player

The Colombian returned from international duty with a bang, scoring twice in a 5-0 win over Hearts, taking him to double figures in the Scottish Premiership.

Morelos is contracted until the summer of 2023 and Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed contract talks could start before the end of the season.

"He is enjoying his football at the moment,” the Dutchman said. “If your player is out of contract after next season, of course the talks will happen somewhere this year to see what the future is for both sides.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"But I am happy with Morelos and happy with the performances that he is putting in on the pitch. More than happy with him. Contract wise, somewhere this season I think talks will begin.”

Pundit and former Motherwell centre-back Stephen Craigan expressed the 25-year-old’s importance to the team.

He believes, if a new contract materialises, Morelos should be the club’s highest earner, if he isn’t already.

"The one thing he does is attract the ball, he draws the ball to him and he draws defenders to him,” Craigan said. “He draws wingers to come and get involved with him and midfielders to make runs forward because they know he's going to hold the ball up and they can link with him and play. He's a real focal point to Rangers.

"You talk about players getting paid and Giovanni van Bronckhorst talking about new contracts, he should be Rangers' highest-paid player.

"I don't know if he is or isn't already, I'd imagine he's up there though."

