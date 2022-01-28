Alfredo Morelos missing for Colombia as national team takes on Peru without Rangers striker

Rangers have been forced to do without striker Alfredo Morelos for the weekend match in Dingwall against Ross County – and the crucial Old Firm match next week with Celtic – after his international call-up for Colombia’s World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Argentina.

By David Oliver
Friday, 28th January 2022, 9:39 pm
Updated Friday, 28th January 2022, 9:40 pm

However, despite flying to South America and missing a key chapter in the cinch Premiership season – including the midweek win over Livingston – Morelos failed to make Reinaldo Rueda’s matchday squad to face Peru on Friday night.

Radamel Falcao and Santos Borre started and the 13-goal striker was not even among the 12 substitutes listed with Yimmi Chara and Camilo Vargas preferred

Sign up to our Football newsletter

His hands are tied, but angry Rangers fans urged Giovanni van Bronckhorst to recall the Ibrox fan favourite and hit out at the omission.

Alfredo Morelos of Colombia warms up during the summer's Copa America. (Photo by Rogerio Florentino/Getty Images)

@WullieHollis tweeted: “Morelos no even on the bench for Colombia, pure waste when we’ve got important games coming up.”

@GordonDuncan3: “Colombia have called up morelos for what exactly?”

@garylauder1: “Get Morelos on that plane home.”

@DivMacleod95: “Morelos is missing the old firm to no even make Colombia's bench absolute shambles.”

Morelos in previous South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022. (Photo by Mauricio Dueñas-Pool/Getty Images)

The Colombian has 11 caps and last played for his country in the summer. He got nine minutes on the pitch during the Copa America group stage defeat to Peru in June, and was an unused substitute against the same opponents as his national side finished third.

He, and Rangers, will hope his trip is made worthwhile when Colombia face Argentina at River Plate’s El Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires next Tuesday night.

ColombiaRoss CountyOld FirmCeltic
