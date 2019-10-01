Alfredo Morelos is on LA Galaxy radar, reveals ex-Rangers captain Richard Gough

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has attracted the attention of LA Galaxy as he continues his impressive start to the season.

The Colombian striker was watched by Jovan Kirovski, the technical director of the Major League Soccer club, at Ibrox on Saturday when he scored his 13th goal of the campaign in Rangers’ 5-0 Ladbrokes Premiership rout of Aberdeen.

Rangers ambassador and former club captain Richard Gough

Richard Gough, the former Rangers captain and now an ambassador for the club, revealed Kirovski’s interest in the progress made by Morelos who has also improved his previously wretched disciplinary record.

“Jovan is a friend of mine and I sat next to him at the game on Saturday,” said Gough. “He is in Europe to see a number of things at the moment. He was asking me about Alfredo and I told him he’s just a pure goalscorer.

“Jovan said, ‘Yeah, but he looks a touch heavy’, but I told him just to keep watching and he would definitely score. True enough, he scored with a great finish just a few minutes later.

“I’ve been really impressed with him this season. He seems to have calmed down a bit, screwed the nut and realised the ability he has got. He seems to be more comfortable within himself and he played very well against Aberdeen.”

While any potential move to the MLS may not be regarded by Morelos as his favoured option at this stage of his career, Gough regards any interest in the 23-year-old as a positive sign for Rangers.

“Three years ago, no-one was looking at any of our players,” he added.

“Now they are, which is good. Jovan is also a friend of Steven Gerrard, who played for LA Galaxy. The MLS has a lot of money but he’s over checking out a lot of things. He’s off to Germany next.”