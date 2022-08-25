Alfredo Morelos in 'my team' Rangers message as Giovanni van Bronckhorst gives encouraging future update

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antonio Colak’s goal in the Netherlands secured the Ibrox side a 3-2 aggregate win over the Dutch giants to secure Champions League group stage football.

Rangers were without their Colombian talisman after he was dropped from the squad by Giovanni van Bronckhorst following his sending off against Hibs at the weekend.

The 26-year-old was adjudged to not be in the right shape to contribute to the team.

Morelos responded by hitting the gym, while he issued a defiant message on social media in the aftermath of the win over PSV.

On Instagram he wrote: "This is my team!! We are back!! Congratulations boys!!”

Van Bronckhorst spoke about Morelos following the victory which will net Rangers huge sums of money and a potential group of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

The Dutchman gave a clear indication that he wants the striker to remain at Ibrox and be part of his plans, if he can find the necessary fitness levels.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos issued a message of congratulations to his team-mates after they defeated PSV. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"Morelos qualified for Champions League as well,” he said. “I think he’s also proud that he sees his team-mates, his club qualify for the biggest competition in the world. He’s still a Rangers player. I will push him the way I can to get him fit and get the Morelos back we all want.”