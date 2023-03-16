All Sections
Alfredo Morelos gives Rangers manager Michael Beale definitive answer over Sevilla rumours

Alfredo Morelos has told Rangers manager Michael Beale that there is "no truth" in claims he has signed a pre-contract agreement with Sevilla.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:03 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 13:11 GMT
Reports in Spain last week claimed the Colombian striker had reached an agreement with the La Liga side over a free transfer this summer with his Rangers contract set to expire at the end of the season.

However, Beale confirmed that Morelos has rubbished the rumours and that talks around the 26-year-old's future will take place towards the end of the season.

Morelos joined Rangers from Finnish side HJK Helsinki in 2017 and he has gone on to score 112 goals in 261 appearances as well as displacing Ibrox legend Ally McCoist as the club’s all-time record European goalscorer.

Rangers manager Michael Beale and Alfredo Morelos during a recent match at Tynecastle. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
"I've spoken with Alfredo about the recent rumours and there is no truth in that," Beale said. "We will sit down and discuss his situation later in the season."

Morelos has not yet been offered a new deal to remain at Ibrox and has dropped to the bench in recent weeks, with Beale echoing his predeccessor Giovanni van Bronckhorst in demanding more from the out-of-form striker.

Speaking after the 3-0 win over Raith in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals, where Morelos cut a frustrated figure after making a late substitue appearance, Beale said: "He has been at the club for a long time and I need to see a little bit more from Alfredo day in, day out.

"When he's played when the team has needed him, he's fine. But I want some more energy in the final third. Can he provide that? If he can, then he is a better option than what he has been in the last few months. I just think that's fair. Everything I am saying here has been told to his face as well."

