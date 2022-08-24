Alfredo Morelos: Champions League team keen on Rangers star, why he was dropped and ‘working’ transfer theory

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Colombian was dropped for the crucial Champions League play-off second-leg tie with PSV Eindhoven, a matter of days after being sent off against Hibs having just come on as a substitute with the team eventually dropping two points in a 2-2 draw.

It was a contributing factor to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s decision with the player having turned up late for a recovery session earlier this month ahead of the first-leg, according to the Athletic.

The same outlet reports Spanish side Sevilla, who are possible opponents for Celtic in the Champions League group stage, remain keen on Morelos and may look to sign him on a pre-contract in January.

Writing in his column for the Scottish Sun, former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd has queried whether Morelos is “working his ticket” out of Ibrox.

"His attitude is all wrong and everyone at the football club has decided that enough is enough," he said. “Van Bronckhorst and Rangers as a club should be applauded for that.

"It’s a risk for any manager to take one of the club’s best players and risk his value in the transfer market. But Van Bronckhorst clearly had the full backing of the powers that be.

It’s now entirely down to Morelos to fix this problem — IF he wants to fix it.

Kris Boyd has had his say on Alfredo Morelos. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"You have to wonder if this is a case of him working his ticket to get the transfer out of Scotland. Because his behaviour just isn’t good enough.

“I hate referring to a player’s fitness and weight because that’s something I was hit with throughout my own career. But it’s there for all to see with Morelos. He’s not just tipping the scales by an extra couple of pounds. He’s clearly living a life that’s unacceptable for a highly-paid player at one of the biggest clubs in the country.”