The 25-year-old Colombian internationalist went under the knife after returning from international duty with the problem and Rangers announced that he will not be back fit until the summer.

Hopes are high that Morelos, who is such a key player in Rangers’ front line, will return for pre-season, but for now he is going through rehab and will miss the last six cinch Premiership matches of the season as well as the Europa League quarter-finals against Braga.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morelos took to social media on Thursday morning, writing in Spanish: Dios te escogio para un proposito no te rindas.”

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will miss the rest of the season.

That translates into English as "God chose you for a purpose, don't give up".