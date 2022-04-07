The 25-year-old Colombian internationalist went under the knife after returning from international duty with the problem and Rangers announced that he will not be back fit until the summer.
Hopes are high that Morelos, who is such a key player in Rangers’ front line, will return for pre-season, but for now he is going through rehab and will miss the last six cinch Premiership matches of the season as well as the Europa League quarter-finals against Braga.
Morelos took to social media on Thursday morning, writing in Spanish: Dios te escogio para un proposito no te rindas.”
That translates into English as "God chose you for a purpose, don't give up".
Morelos enters the final 12 months of his contract at Ibrox and has been with the club since 2017.