Alfredo Morelos blow for Rangers as Colombia recall rules striker out of Celtic clash

Alfredo Morelos has been recalled to the Colombia squad for upcoming World Cup qualifers. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 25-year-old has been called up for matches against Peru on January 28 and Argentina on February 1, which clash with the Old Firm fixture at Parkhead on February 2.

The striker, who has been picked to fill the void left by an injury to Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata, will also miss Rangers' match against Ross County on January 29.

Morelos has rediscovered scoring form since the arrival of new Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst with six goals in nine games since the Dutchman took charge. He was also named Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for December.

It is the first time Morelos has been called up for Colombia since the Copa America last summer, when he managed just nine minutes of football, winning his 11th cap as a late substitute in the 2-1 defeat against Peru in the group stage.