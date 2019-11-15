Alfredo Morelos agency urges clubs to 'take' '£30m' striker, Hibs to appoint new boss, Celtic and Euro giants track starlet, £8m for Leeds United target would be 'good deal' for Rangers, Hearts cup winner interviews for job - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Clubs have been urged to look at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, Celtic have suffered a huge injury blow and Hibs are set to appoint Jack Ross as their new boss.
All the latest from around the SPFL with news from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and a momentous decision from Queen's Park over their future. It could be a big day for the Easter Road club, while Morelos has been told he is worth £30million but also that he's not as big-game a player as Odsonne Edouard.
1. Clubs urged to sign Morelos
An agent from the agency which represents Alfredo Morelos has urged clubs to "take him" before he is known by everyone.Theofilos Karasavvidis called the Rangers striker a goal machine. (Tuttomercatoweb)
Jack Ross is set to be announced as the next Hibs manager today (Friday). The ex-Sunderland boss has interviewed for the Hearts job but is set to be announced as Paul Heckingbottom's replacement at Easter Road. (Evening News)