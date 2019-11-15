.

Alfredo Morelos agency urges clubs to 'take' '£30m' striker, Hibs to appoint new boss, Celtic and Euro giants track starlet, £8m for Leeds United target would be 'good deal' for Rangers, Hearts cup winner interviews for job - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Clubs have been urged to look at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, Celtic have suffered a huge injury blow and Hibs are set to appoint Jack Ross as their new boss.

All the latest from around the SPFL with news from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and a momentous decision from Queen's Park over their future. It could be a big day for the Easter Road club, while Morelos has been told he is worth £30million but also that he's not as big-game a player as Odsonne Edouard.

An agent from the agency which represents Alfredo Morelos has urged clubs to "take him" before he is known by everyone.Theofilos Karasavvidis called the Rangers striker a goal machine. (Tuttomercatoweb)

1. Clubs urged to sign Morelos

Jack Ross is set to be announced as the next Hibs manager today (Friday). The ex-Sunderland boss has interviewed for the Hearts job but is set to be announced as Paul Heckingbottom's replacement at Easter Road. (Evening News)

2. Ross to be announced Hibs boss

Hibs are close to re-signing Adam Bogdan. The goalkeeper is a free agent after leaving Liverpool in the summer. He spent last season on loan at the Capital club. (Evening News)

3. Hibs to re-sign Bogdan

HMRC took to Twitter to clarify the story they had made a mistake with Rangers' tax bill to the tune of 50m. They tweeted that they had not miscalculated anything. (The Scotsman)

4. HMRC tweet about Rangers' tax bill

