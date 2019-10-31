Alfredo Morelos a target for Ligue 1 side as race for Rangers striker hots up

Saint-Etienne are the latest club to be linked with a move for in-form Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian international bagged a brace in the Gers' 4-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall on Wednesday night, taking his tally for the season so far to 18, and the 23-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs thanks to his Ibrox form.

French outlet Le10Sport claims ten-time Ligue 1 winners Saint-Etienne are monitoring the former HJK Helsinki hitman and have run the rule over him during Europa League ties.

Les Verts are not desperate for a centre-forward, but could make a move if one of Lois Diony or Slovenia international Robert Beric are sold during the winter transfer window.

Reports claim the French side have been tracking Morelos for some time and have been watching him extensively in recent weeks, but a move is not a certainty.

His likely substantial transfer fee could also prove a stumbling block for the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard outfit.