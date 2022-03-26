Alex McLeish delivers title verdict as he predicts 'difficult' scenario for Rangers

McLeish triumphed in two closely contested title races during his time in charge of the Ibrox club, clinching them on the final day of the season in both 2003 and 2005.

In the latter year, Rangers finished on top despite losing at home to Celtic in the fifth last game of the campaign. But McLeish feels current Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst can ill afford to see his team fall six points behind their Old Firm rivals at Ibrox next Sunday.

“Gio is doing a fantastic job here and this season reminds me of the battles we had with Celtic in 2003 and 2005,” said McLeish.

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish enjoyed his return to the technical area at Ibrox on Saturday as he took charge of a Legends side in the club's 150th anniversary match. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“They went right to the very last day and it’s the same this year and that’s credit to both teams they are neck and neck.

"These games are so sigificant in the title race. We lost that game to Celtic in 2005 but we were able to win the league, so it can be done.

“But next Sunday is a massive game for both clubs. It would be difficult for Rangers to win the league if they lost the game.”

McLeish was back at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon as manager of a Rangers Legends side which lost 3-2 to a World Legends XI in the club’s 150th anniversary match watched by a crowd of just over 38,000.

"It was great to be back and so special,” he said. “It was spine-tingling. Sitting in the dug-out here is always a thrill.”

