Alex Lowry: Rangers hopeful of 'positive' conclusion to contract talks as English Premier League giants circle

Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry has made four first team appearances for the Ibrox club since being handed his debut by Giovanni van Bronckhorst in January. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The big-spending English Premier League duo have both been credited with an interest in 18-year-old Lowry who was handed his first team debut at Rangers by van Bronckhorst in January.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowry, who has subsequently made four first team appearances, is going into the final year of his contract with the Ibrox club this summer and has been tipped for a key role in the coming seasons by his manager.

“Alex is one of the big talents that we have coming through from the Academy and we are in talks for him to sign a new contract,” said van Bronckhorst.