Alex Lowry: Rangers hopeful of 'positive' conclusion to contract talks as English Premier League giants circle

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is optimistic the Scottish champions can hold onto Alex Lowry amid interest in the talented midfielder from Manchester City and Newcastle United.

By Stephen Halliday
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 11:24 am
Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry has made four first team appearances for the Ibrox club since being handed his debut by Giovanni van Bronckhorst in January. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The big-spending English Premier League duo have both been credited with an interest in 18-year-old Lowry who was handed his first team debut at Rangers by van Bronckhorst in January.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Lowry, who has subsequently made four first team appearances, is going into the final year of his contract with the Ibrox club this summer and has been tipped for a key role in the coming seasons by his manager.

“Alex is one of the big talents that we have coming through from the Academy and we are in talks for him to sign a new contract,” said van Bronckhorst.

“I think he will be an important player for the future of this club. Talks are still in process so hopefully we will have positive news in the coming weeks.”

Newcastle UnitedManchester CityIbrox
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.