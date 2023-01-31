Alex Lowry could leave Rangers on transfer deadline day as Leon King bids 'rejected'

Rangers youngster Alex Lowry could yet depart the club on transfer deadline day if a suitable loan offer is made for the second half of the season.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been in impressive form for the Rangers B team in the Lowland League but his first team appearances have been limited to one start and two substitute appearances so far this campaign.

Michael Beale admits the Scotland Under-21 star may have to find regular first-team football elsewhere in order to progress his career at Ibrox with The Athletic reporting any loan move will be ‘dependant on the right manager and right style of football’.

“In his short term, he’s either got to fight to play or go play somewhere else,” Beale said. “But he’s got to fight to show he’s worth playing at Rangers. I like it when a young player has interest around him as long as it is valid.

Alex Lowry could depart Rangers on loan on transfer deadline day. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“Alex has some parts of his game that are excellent and some that a 19-year-old needs to work on. I don’t think the Lowland League prepares players to play for Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership and fighting for cups and playing for Europe.

“If he can’t get on the pitch he needs to go play at a good level for the next period to prove he can play for Rangers.”

The Athletic have also reported that Rangers have rejected offers from clubs in Scotland and England to take defender Leon King on loan.