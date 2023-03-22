Aberdeen v Rangers rearranged for Sky Sports coverage as Hearts fixture also moved

The Pittodrie clash had been due to take place on Saturday, April 22 at the traditional 3pm kick-off time, but the match will now take place the following day, on Sunday, April 23, with a later afternoon start time of 4.30pm.
The previous meeting between the sides at the Dons home ground in December proved one of the most dramatic games of the season so far as Rangers came from 2-1 behind, scoring twice in injury time to seal a 3-2 win in Michael Beale’s second match in charge.
Hearts’ hosting of Ross County at Tynecastle the same weekend has also been moved at the request of the broadcaster. It will still go ahead on Saturday, April 22 but will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm. Both matches are part of the final Premiership fixture card before the split.
It means Hearts will face back-to-back Saturday lunchtime kick-offs after their trip to Easter Road to face Hibs on April 15 was also moved to a 12.30pm slot in order for the match to be shown via pay-per-view on Hibs TV.