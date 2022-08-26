Aberdeen v Rangers amended for Sky Sports coverage with early kick-off

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teams are due to meet on Saturday, September 10 with the fixture brought forward to a 12pm kick-off.

Sky Sports have picked the encounter for live coverage.

Confirmation of the change was made following Rangers’ qualification for the Champions League where they were drawn alongside Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli.

That week is set to be a huge one for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men. Not only will they play their first Champions League group stage tie three or four days prior the trip to Pittodrie but they go into their European outing off the back of the derby with Celtic at Parkhead which is also on Sky Sports.

Despite a poor league season last campaign, Aberdeen managed to draw with Rangers twice, once at Pittodrie and once at Ibrox before losing the third encounter.