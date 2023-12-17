Aberdeen-Rangers late team news: Big Bojan Miovski call, Todd Cantwell update, player available after car accident, probable XIs
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is optimistic that top scorer Bojan Miovski will be fit for today’s Viaplay Cup final against Rangers after he sat out the Europa Conference League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt with a minor hamstring issue. Defender Jack MacKenzie has been out with a hamstring injury but Robson is confident everyone else will be available for Sunday’s match.
Rangers playmaker Todd Cantwell missed the Europa League win over Betis for personal reasons but is involved in the Hampden preparations. “Todd trained today so there is a big chance he will be there tomorrow,” Clement said on Saturday afternoon. “Cifu (Jose Cifuentes) will be injured – we are unsure how long for. Scott Wright will be in the selection, he is back. Leon King will be in the selection. He had a car accident last week with his mother.”
Wright is among several midfield options who have been missing in recent games along with Ryan Jack, Nico Raskin and Tom Lawrence. Cifuentes is suspended for the game anyway. Striker Danilo is also missing with a long-term knee injury.
Probable Aberdeen team: Roos; Gartenmann, MacDonald, Jensen; Devlin, Clarkson, Shinnie, McGrath, Hayes; Miovski, Sokler.
Probable Rangers team: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Lundstram, Cantwell; Sima, Lammers, Matondo; Dessers.
Referee: Don Robertson.