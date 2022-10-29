Aberdeen player ratings: Some positives but two key players land 4s against Rangers

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin shouts from the touchline.

Kelle Roos: Superb block from Sakala in first half and fine save from Tavernier – but to no avail in the latter case. Rangers scored from rebound. 6

Ross McCrorie: In the wars including suffering a head knock but never stopped working. Clearance off line from Kent. 5

Liam Scales: On-loan Celtic player was member of a defence that was under the cosh for the most part. Stuck gamely to task. 5

Anthony Stewart: Good first half block from Sakala from the skipper. Commanding in air. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack MacKenzie: Wayward shot in first half. Subbed off for Besuijen as Aberdeen sought to push numbers forward. 5

Jayden Richardson: Penalised for handball at Rangers’ penalty in second half. Replaced shortly afterwards by Coulson. 4

Connor Barron: Excellent opening spell during which he scored opener with a controlled shot into roof of net. Great backtracking on occasion too. Replaced in second half by Duncan. 6

Bojan Miovski: Couldn’t get going and was well policed by Rangers backline. Disappointment but then rarely got service. Off for Ramirez. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luis Lopes (Duk): Always likely to spark danger but faded as game wore on. Trickery to create Aberdeen goal and might have scored with a header at start of second half. 6

Ylber Ramadani: Booked for first half tug on Tillman. Compromised thereafter and overrun at times at base of Aberdeen midfield. 4

Leighton Clarkson: Liverpool youngster harried opponents and did his best to get Aberdeen going. Brilliant clearance off line from Arfield shot after 72 minutes. 6

Vicente Besuijen: Little chance to shine. 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian Ramirez: On for ineffective Miovski. Reduced to bit-part player. 2