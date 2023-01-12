News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Aberdeen captain names best Rangers striker between Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos ahead of semi-final

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart has revealed who he thinks is a better striker between Rangers duo Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak.

By Joel Sked
44 minutes ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 4:22pm

The Dons face the Ibrox side at Hampden Park on Sunday in the League Cup semi-final and it appears the centre-back would rather face the Colombian than the Croatian. The 30-year-old has started games against both forwards, a 4-1 defeat where both scored and a 3-2 loss at Pittodrie.

During his time in Scotland, Morelos has scored eight goals in 19 appearances against the Dons. He's only scored more against Hearts, Hibs and Kilmarnock.

Hide Ad

"For me they are two completely different strikers," Stewart said. “I do rate one better than the other. Colak’s a better striker than Morelos in my opinion. Just his all round game. I've played against both of them and can give my opinion on it. I’ll watch both of their clips and I’ll know what sort of game to put up against them”

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart has revealed which Rangers striker he would rather face. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
AberdeenIbroxHampden ParkPittodrie