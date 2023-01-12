Aberdeen captain names best Rangers striker between Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos ahead of semi-final

The Dons face the Ibrox side at Hampden Park on Sunday in the League Cup semi-final and it appears the centre-back would rather face the Colombian than the Croatian. The 30-year-old has started games against both forwards, a 4-1 defeat where both scored and a 3-2 loss at Pittodrie .

During his time in Scotland, Morelos has scored eight goals in 19 appearances against the Dons. He's only scored more against Hearts, Hibs and Kilmarnock.

"For me they are two completely different strikers," Stewart said. “I do rate one better than the other. Colak’s a better striker than Morelos in my opinion. Just his all round game. I've played against both of them and can give my opinion on it. I’ll watch both of their clips and I’ll know what sort of game to put up against them”