We give each player involved in Sunday afternoon’s match between Aberdeen and Rangers a mark out of ten for their performance at Pittodrie.

Rangers' Fashion Sakala goes close during the match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen

Kelle Roos: Made himself big to deny Fashion Sakala early on and showed excellent reactions to deny James Tavernier later in the match from point-blank range. A fine display of goalkeeping. 8

Mattie Pollock: A proper warrior at the back. Made some telling blocks and won most of his duels. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus MacDonald: His goal-saving challenge to stop Malik Tillman scoring was as good as a goal. Rock-solid at the heart of an Aberdeen defence that has kept five clean sheets in a row now. 8

Liam Scales: His wonder-goal looked like a cross but he won’t care. Defended well and only blemish was a yellow card late on. 8

Ross McCrorie: Deputising as captain, the right wing-back epitomised everything that this Aberdeen team was good at: heart, discipline, energy and desire. 8

Ylber Ramadani: Returned to the starting XI and imposed himself on the game the longer it went on. Came close to scoring. 7

Leighton Clarkson: Telling contributions at both ends: a goalline clearance from Alfredo Morelos and then a glorious cross for Bojan Miovski to net Aberdeen’s second goal. 8

Ryan Duncan: The young midfielder worked tirelessly throughout. Missed a good one-on-one chance with the score at 2-0.

Jonny Hayes: Aberdeen’s Duracell bunny. Worked his socks off down the left flank on a week where his contract was extended. 7

Bojan Miovski: A constant runner and timed his run well to net with an astute diving header. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duk: No clear-cut chances but put in a ton of effort and was effective defensively too. 7

Substitutes: Only one change was made as Marley Watkins (n/a) replaced Duk in the closing stages.

Rangers

Allan McGregor: Looked an agitated man all game. Caught out by Liam Scales’ freak opening goal. Made smart saves from Ylber Ramadani and Ryan Duncan. 6

James Tavernier: His pass was intercepted for the Dons’ opener. Drew a fine save from Kelle Roos when 2-0 down. Struggled to impact the game going forward. 5

John Souttar: One of the better Rangers defenders. Stood up to the challenge of Duk and Bojan Miovski and passed the ball well. 7

Ben Davies: Never looked entirely comfortable and was picked on by the Aberdeen forward line. Lost Miovski for Aberdeen’s second goal. 5

Borna Barisic: Failed to tuck in for Aberdeen’s second goal and while he hit the outside of the post in the first half, he did not influence the game enough in the final third. 5

John Lundstram: Dictated the play in the first half but like many of his team-mates, lost his way once Aberdeen took the lead. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolas Raskin: Competitive in the first half as Rangers dominated midfield but made way for Rabbi Matondo as Rangers chased goals. 6

Malik Tillman: Rangers’ most willing runner with the ball and kept trying to find a way through the Aberdeen backline. 6

Todd Cantwell: Booked in the first half and had a frustrating afternoon, unable to make anything stick in the final third. 5

Fashion Sakala: An infuriating afternoon for the Zambian. Found himself in good position but lacked composure, particularly in the first half when one-on-one with Roos. 5

Alfredo Morelos: Had an early shot cleared off the line. Limited impact thereafter and spent a lot of the time dropping too deep. 5