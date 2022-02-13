Rangers reaction: Aaron Ramsey's classy gesture; Steven Davis shines; luxury selection for van Bronckhorst ahead of Dortmund test

Aaron Ramsey gives his Rangers shirt to a young fan after the 3-0 Scottish Cup victory over Annan Athletic at Galabank. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

But while that lucky youngster went home proudly clutching the Rangers shirt he was given by Aaron Ramsey, the Scottish Cup fifth round tie in rainswept Annan won’t linger too long in the memory of most who witnessed it.

It was routine fare for the Scottish champions as first half goals from Filip Helander, Kemar Roofe and Fashion Sakala saw them ease their way beyond their League 2 opponents.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gradual gains for Ramsey

After all of the hype surrounding his startling deadline-day move, it has been a slow-burning start to his loan spell at Rangers for Aaron Ramsey. Fitness and match sharpness was always going to be an issue for the 31-year-old after his lack of game time at Juventus.

This was the Welsh international’s first club start since playing at Udinese on the opening day of the Serie A season back in August. After two late sub outings against Hearts and Hibs at Ibrox, his 61 minutes against Annan indicated he is closing in on getting up to full speed.

With Steven Davis in impressive form on his first start since December 1, Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has no shortage of midfield options for the rest of the season.

Debut boys

Van Bronckhorst was able to field a completely changed starting eleven from the midweek win over Hibs as a raft of key players were rested ahead of the Europa League clash with Borussia Dortmund in Germany on Thursday.

There were debuts for Polish under-21 international right-back Mateusz Zukowski, who was steady and solid as he completed 90 minutes, and 19-year-old midfielder Charlie McCann who showed some neat touches as a late sub.

Player ratings

Annan Athletic: G.Fleming 6, Barnes 6, Douglas 6, Clark 6, Lowdon 6 (Swinglehurst 75 5); Johnston 6 (Goss 82), Docherty 6 (Hunter 75), Moxon 7, Wallace 6 (K.Fleming 75 5); Anderson 6 (Garrity 65 5), Smith 6. Subs not used: Adamson, McCartney, Steele, Murphy, McMenamin, Connolly.

Rangers: McLaughlin 6, Zukowski 6, Helander 6 (Simpson 61), Sands 6, Barisic 6; Diallo 6 (McCann 71 5), Davis 8 (King 61 5), Ramsey 6 (Lowry 61 5); Wright 6, Roofe 7, Sakala 6 (Itten 71 5). Subs not used: McCrorie, Tavernier, Bassey, Kamara.

Referee: Alan Muir

Attendance: 2500

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.