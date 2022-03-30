Aaron Ramsey Rangers v Celtic fitness update as Wales boss issues fresh update on star midfielder's condition

The Wales midfielder missed the friendly with the Czech Republic on Tuesday night – but the rest was due, said national boss Rob Page, after his heroics alongside Gareth Bale in sealing a World Cup play-off final place with either Scotland or Ukraine.

Sitting the 31-year-old out was just precautionary said Page, a chance to give others a run and the ‘fully fit’ on-loan Juventus midfielder time to prepare for a ‘wonderful’ fixture on Sunday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reigning SPFL champions Rangers are three points off league leaders Celtic in the cinch Premiership ahead of the Ibrox clash. And having seen 11 first-team stars plus several fringe players and youngsters leave on national duty, van Bronckhorst will be hoping for the safe return of all ahead of the game.

Ramsey’s condition then, will be a relief, as Page confirmed: "There's no injury. We have to show respect to the clubs as well. We have their players.

"Aaron's 30-plus and I made that decision not to have him and Joe Allen in the 23. It was a no brainer really.

"The job was done because the most important game was against Austria on Thursday. We are in the final now.

Aaron Ramsey celebrates Wales' qualification for the play-off final after defeating Austria in the semi-final. The midfielder is fit to play Celtic, if selected, says his national team manager. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

"It was a productive exercise to see some of the younger players. We didn't need to risk Aaron. Let him go back to his club fully fit and play in a wonderful game in the Old Firm derby on Sunday."