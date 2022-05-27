Aaron Ramsey: Rangers loanee set for next move with 'contract termination' on cards

The Wales international was heralded as a marquee signing for the Ibrox side in January but injury and fitness issues saw the 31-year-old play a mostly bit-part role.
Ramsey was an unused substitute during the Scottish Cup final victory over Hearts last weekend having been brought off the bench in the final minute of extra-time in the Europa League final three days earlier, only to miss the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out as Eintracht Frankfurt lifted the trophy.
In total, Ramsey managed just nine starts for Rangers and failed to complete a single 90 minutes, scoring two goals. He also featured just five times for Juventus in the first-half of the campaign, where he is under contract until the summer of 2023.
However, according to Italian newspaper TuttoSport, the Serie A side are preparing to cut their losses and negotiate a release from his £400,000 a week contract 12 months early.
That will leave Ramsey looking for a new club next season, but a return to Rangers would appear unlikely given his limited impact and sparing use by Giovanni van Bronckhorst when available.
The former Arsenal star posted a farewell message to Rangers fans on Instagram last week.
He wrote: “A nice way to finish the season after the big disappointment on Wednesday.
“To the blue sea of Ibrox, I want to thank you for your overwhelming support through the highs and lows.
“You are some of the most passionate fans I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.
“Thank you to everyone for making me feel so welcome.
“It’s been an incredible few months and I’m proud to be a small part of this club’s rich history.”