Aaron Ramsey: Rangers loanee set for next move with 'contract termination' on cards

The Wales international was heralded as a marquee signing for the Ibrox side in January but injury and fitness issues saw the 31-year-old play a mostly bit-part role.

Ramsey was an unused substitute during the Scottish Cup final victory over Hearts last weekend having been brought off the bench in the final minute of extra-time in the Europa League final three days earlier, only to miss the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out as Eintracht Frankfurt lifted the trophy.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, Ramsey managed just nine starts for Rangers and failed to complete a single 90 minutes, scoring two goals. He also featured just five times for Juventus in the first-half of the campaign, where he is under contract until the summer of 2023.

However, according to Italian newspaper TuttoSport, the Serie A side are preparing to cut their losses and negotiate a release from his £400,000 a week contract 12 months early.

That will leave Ramsey looking for a new club next season, but a return to Rangers would appear unlikely given his limited impact and sparing use by Giovanni van Bronckhorst when available.

The former Arsenal star posted a farewell message to Rangers fans on Instagram last week.

He wrote: “A nice way to finish the season after the big disappointment on Wednesday.

Rangers loanee Aaron Ramsey reacts after missing his penalty in the Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“To the blue sea of Ibrox, I want to thank you for your overwhelming support through the highs and lows.

“You are some of the most passionate fans I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.

“Thank you to everyone for making me feel so welcome.