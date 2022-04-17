Aaron Ramsey: Rangers injury blow as star midfielder replaced during first half against Celtic

The Welshman went down in the 43rd minute to the concern of Rangers medical staff and after a short period of treatment failed to resolve the issue, the on-loan Juventus man was replaced by Scott Wright.

Ramsey, who had featured on the right of the Rangers midfield for the majority of the goalless first-half, appeared to be holding his hamstring as he made his way into the Hampden Park stands.

The 31-year-old has a torrid record with injuries and only recently began starting matches for Rangers on a more regular basis after initially struggling for game-time following his move from Serie A on January 31.

Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey goes off injured in the 43rd minute of the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ramsey played 80 minutes of the Europa League win over Braga on Thursday that saw Rangers progress to the semi-finals and it would appear playing back-to-back matches in the space of four days has caught up with him.