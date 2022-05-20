Aaron Ramsey offered Rangers redemption chance with 148-year cup-final first

The Scottish Cup final, though, could offer the Welshman an extraordinary, and very particular, form of redemption. Of sorts. The 31-year-old’s renowned big-game pedigree, little in evidence since his January move from Juventus, was forged in days such as the 2014 FA Cup final. That afternoon he was Arsenal’s inspirational and matchwinning presence as the London club ended a nine-year wait for a trophy. They did it the hard way, going down 2-0 in the early minutes, before securing a 3-2 victory in extra-time. They completed a famous comeback thanks to a Ramsey strike in the 109th minute. And it is that goal that gives the attacking midfielder a shot at history - should he be given game time by Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the decider against Hearts at Hampden. No given.