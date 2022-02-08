Aaron Ramsey 'not ready' for Rangers start as Filip Helander set for comeback

Aaron Ramsey is unlikely to be handed his first Rangers start against Hibs on Wednesday night despite showing improvements in his fitness levels.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 2:48 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 2:57 pm

The midfield superstar, signed on loan from Juventus on transfer deadline day, made his first appearance for the defending champions as a substitute in the 5-0 win over Hearts at Ibrox on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Wales international replaced Scott Arfield in the 76th minute to rapturous applause from the Rangers support.

His debut cameo raised hopes of a possible first start against Hibs in midweek but Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has poured cold water on those suggestions.

Aaron Ramsey is not ready to start games for Rangers, according to manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“Ramsey is not quite ready to start yet,” he confirmed. “You can see his quality in training and in his early minutes. He is improving every day and it is great to see the improvements in only a week.”

Van Bronckhorst also revealed that defender Filip Helander, who has been missing since September with a knee injury, could return to face Annan in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

He added: “Helander is really close to start getting minutes again. Hopefully, we can get him involved at the weekend.”

Ryan Jack suffers fresh injury setback

