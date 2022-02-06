Aaron Ramsey named in Rangers squad as van Bronckhorst rings changes after Celtic defeat

Rangers host Hearts at Ibrox Stadium this afternoon. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The midfielder’s inclusion in the squad is not the only talking point, however, as manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst rings the changes to his starting line-up as looks for a reaction to his side’s first-half capitulation against Celtic in the 3-0 midweek defeat at Parkhead.

Borna Barisic, Glen Kamara, Kemar Roofe and Amad Diallo all drop out of the XI with Leon Balogun, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos taking their place in the starting line-up.

The return of Jack is significant as the Scotland midfielder makes his first start since last February, while top scorer Morelos returns after spending the past 10 days on international duty with Colombia.

Rangers will not face John Souttar, though, with the Hearts defender who has signed a pre-contract deal with the Ibrox club left out of the visitors’ squad.

The Scotland defender missed the midweek Edinburgh derby draw with Hibs at Easter Road due to an ankle injury and appears not to have recovered in time to face his future employers.

Rangers line-up: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Jack, Lundstram, Aribo, Arfield, Kent, Morelos. Substitutes: McLaughlin, Barisic, Davis, Ramsey, Kamara, Sands, Amad, Roofe, Fashion Jr.

Hearts line-up: Gordon, Moore, Sibbick, Kingsley, Atkinson, McEneff, Devlin, Baningime, McKay, Boyce. Substitutes: Stewart, Haring, Woodburn, Mackay-Steven, Halliday, Simms, Ginnelly, Pollock.