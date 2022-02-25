Aaron Ramsey injury update as Rangers boss delivers Motherwell team news

The on-loan Juventus star missed last weekend’s draw with Dundee United and the midweek clash with Borussia Dortmund due to an unspecified injury having barely featured since joining the Glasgow side on January 31.

His only start came in the Scottish Cup win over Annan Athletic while his other three appearances have come from the substitutes bench.

However, van Bronckhorst revealed that the Wales international is now back in training and that his fitness is being monitored ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Premiership fixture against the Steelmen at Ibrox.

Aaron Ramsey is back training with Rangers after missing two matches through injury. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Van Bronckhorst said: "He didn't have a set-back. He wasn't meant to be in the squad yesterday, for me it's going as planned. Today he is on the pitch. We have to see his progress day by day."

Reflecting on his team’s Europa League heroics against Dortmund following the 2-2 draw at Ibrox that secured a 6-4 aggregate win, the Rangers boss added: “It was a demanding game yesterday so we will assess the players tomorrow as we prepare for Sunday.”